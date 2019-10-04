The longstanding resentment between the two resulted in another Twitter feud, with Ocasio-Cortez calling Trump a criminal. However, this didn’t end well, as the congresswoman apparently forgot that it’s not easy to defeat Trump at his own game.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at President Donald Trump for his recent tweet about her. The 45th president called the congresswoman a wack job.

AOC is a Wack Job! https://t.co/LU3hIeek0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

​Cortez returned the favor, posting “better than being a criminal who betrays our country", in an apparent reference to the impeachment inquiry that has been launched against President Trump. Some social media users took her confession at face value.

Thank you for confessing. This makes things easier. https://t.co/glG1sAk7N1 — David Betz (@DFBetz) October 4, 2019

​

lol so you admit it? — Fund a Mentos (@adjustMyEbitda) October 4, 2019

​Other users rushed to defend President Trump from what they deem are baseless accusations.

President Trump has not betrayed America. He is trying to preserve America.



The progressive left hates America. They hate free speech and freedoms unless it aligns with their ideals. They don’t put American citizens firsts. They care more about characteristics than values. — sousa0711 (@sousa0711) October 4, 2019

​

🛑Respect for our @POTUS please!

You @AOC are a embarrassment to our country!

Do you donate your salary to a charity like our @realDonaldTrump does? YOU Ms. ARE ANOTHER LEFTIST~SOCIALIST #FRAUD PERIOD…

In Jersey, where I am from we call CACKLERS like you, SIDEWALK PHILOSOPHERS! pic.twitter.com/F9ble2E7pJ — Johnny J. Nalbandian (@Johnny_Congress) October 4, 2019

​Senator Bernie Sanders decided to get involved in the spat. The 78 year, who suspended his campaign over health issues, responded to Trump by tweeting: “It’s going to be a real pleasure defeating you".

Trump’s tweet featured a video of Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall, where what appeared to be one of her supporters was so concerned about climate change that she encouraged people to eat babies.

This is not the first time that Trump and Ocasio-Cortez attack each other. The two regularly trade, insults arguing over the immigration and national security. Cortez opposes Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico in order to curb illegal immigration, comparing migrant detention centres to Nazi concentration camps.