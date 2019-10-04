Microsoft Claims Cyber Group Targeted Accounts Related to US Presidential Campaign

The American tech company claims that it has recently seen significant cyber activity by a threat group that they call Phosphorous, which they believe originates from Iran.

Microsoft has said that at least one US presidential campaign and accounts associated with current and former US government officials have been targets of cyberattacks allegedly linked to the Iranian government.

"In a 30-day period between August and September, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) observed Phosphorous making more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers and then attack 241 of those accounts", Tom Burt, Microsoft Corporate vice president and head of the tech giant’s customer security and trust team, said in a statement.

Four accounts were compromised as a result of the attempts, according to the statement. However, the four accounts were not associated with US officials.

