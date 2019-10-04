US Diplomats Proposed Trump Visit if Zelensky 'Gets to Bottom' in Biden Case, New Docs Reveal

According to newly released documents, there was to be a meeting between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart based on the results of the widely debated phone call that hit a raw nerve with the Democrats. However, the plans appeared to be ditched, with one of the WH diplomats arguing no quid pro quad had been meant from the very start.

The US House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs Committees, which are in charge of impeachment hearings, released a trove of text exchanges between top US diplomats revealing their internal turmoil regarding Ukraine, on Thursday night.

The documents suggest US diplomats told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, that a top-profile White House visit to meet Donald Trump had to do with him making a public statement vowing to thoroughly look into Hunter Biden’s company embroiled in a corruption row and a Ukrainian role in the 2016 elections.

The texts thereby suggested the diplomats had made it clear that the improvement of the US-Ukrainian ties would largely depend on Zelensky’s preparedness to cooperate in Trump’s quest to dot the i’s and cross the t’s in the case involving the operations of Trump’s main Democratic rival ahead of the 2020 vote Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine, where Hunter joined natural gas company Burisma’s board of directors.

Just Ahead of Controversial Phone Call

The message exchanges between three US diplomats - Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, Kurt Volker, the then special envoy to Ukraine, and Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Kyiv, appeared to precede a July phone call between Trump and Zelensky, which triggered a formal impeachment inquiry by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi two weeks ago.

'Date' to Be 'Nailed Down'

On 25 July, two days before the set-up call, Volker reportedly promised Yermak, Zelensky’s close aide, “that assuming President Z convinces Trump he will ‘get to the bottom of what happened’ in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington.”

© Photo : screenshot Document

Zelensky's Statement in Black and White

Separately, Zelensky was fully “briefed” on the subject, so that “he’s got it,” Sondlor, a major Republican donor, texted Volker, while the latter replied arguing the crucial thing for Zelensky is to “say he will help investigation – and address any specific personnel issues – if there are any.”

Sondland presumably asked Yermak to forward a draft of Zelensky’s exact words that were to to be said. On the same day, Volker checked in with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and informed him about the statement the Ukrainian president was going to make.

© Photo : screenshot Document

“Can we all get on the phone to make sure I advise Z correctly as to what he should be saying? Want to make sure we get this done right,” Volker said, with Giuliani agreeing.

However, the Ukrainians are reported to have expressed quite a few concerns over the arrangement, according to Taylor:

“Gordon, one thing Kurt and I talked about yesterday was [Ukranian finance minister] Sasha Danyliuk’s point that President Zelensky is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic , reelection politics,” Taylor wrote to Sondland on 21 July. However, Sondland reportedly insisted that had to proceed “irrespective of the pretext” stating he “was worried about the alternative.”

© Photo : screenshot Document

'Interference Unacceptable'

“Special attention should be paid to the problem of interference in the political processes of the United States, especially with the alleged involvement of some Ukrainian politicians. I want to declare that this is unacceptable,” the draft statement said.

“We intend to initiate and complete a transparent and unbiased investigation of all available facts and episodes, including those involving Burisma and the 2016 US elections, which in turn will prevent the recurrence of this problem in the future.”

The posted exchange was on and off until 9 September, with Sondland, having previously pressed with the original quid pro quo, backtracking in the end. Sondland finally opted for an emphatically formal tone and reverted to the official line, which allegedly happened after a complaint over the July phone call had been leaked by a CIA whistleblower, as was reported by the New York Times.

“Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind,” he told Taylor.

On 3 October, Nancy Pelosi fired back at her Republican colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who asked that the impeachment inquiry of POTUS be temporarily suspended until transparent and equitable rules and procedures are introduced to guard the inquiry, “as is customary."

'The Bidens Should Be Investigated,' Trump Persists in His Calls

Pelosi announced the kick-off of the probe in late September, following a complaint that Trump sought help from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July phone call, and that he later directed intelligence leaders to keep a whistleblower's report about that call from the House Intelligence Committee. Trump shrugged off all the allegations, stressing there was nothing wrong in the telephone call and branding the inquiry a new round of a "witch hunt garbage", while Zelensky referred to the matter arguing there was no “pressure” from Trump’s side.

Trump sought - and has been seeking, as it has been revealed after his renewed calls to this end – the details of the activities of former US Vice President Joe Biden, now a leading Democratic frontrunner in the upcoming election. The latter is known to have called the Ukrainian government to sack its prosecutor general in 2016, who was dealing with corruption in the company that employed his son Hunter.

Irrespective of the spiralling scandal, Trump publicly requested China Thursday morning for help in the investigation, which instantly landed in the Democrats’ crosshairs. "They [Ukraine] should investigate the Bidens," Trump told reporters Thursday. "Likewise, China should start investigation into the Bidens," he argued, prompting Pelosi to strike back bringing up the rhetoric in her letter to Kevin McCarthy:

"I received your letter this morning shortly after the world witnesses President Trump on national television asking yet another foreign power to interfere in the upcoming 2020 elections. We hope you and other Republicans share our commitment to following the facts, upholding the Constitution, protecting our national security, and defending the integrity of our elections at such a serious moment in our nation's history," Pelosi’s response reads.