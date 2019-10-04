Register
15:15 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif.

    Elon Musk Blunders by Hiring Convicted Fraudster to Investigate British Diver Amid Defamation Suit

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In 2018 Elon Musk referred to 63-year-old British cave diver Vernon Unsworth as a “pedo guy”, which prompted the rescuer to sue the Tesla and SpaceX CEO with the court case to be heard in December 2019.

    Elon Musk, who is currently trying to fight a defamation lawsuit brought against him by the cave rescuer Vernon Unsworth, after he branded him "pedo guy" in a Tweet last year, has allegedly contracted self-proclaimed private detective James Howard-Higgins to investigate Unsworth's past, BuzzFeed News reported.

    Media has claimed that the investigator appears to be a convicted fraudster from Dorset, who retained $50,000 of the Tesla CEO's money and failed to produce any substantial evidence to help Musk substantiate his claims against the British rescuer.

    Citing a court filing submitted to the US federal court in September 2019, the outlet shows that James Howard-Higgins contacted Musk via email on 17 July 2018 to offer the Tesla CEO his services to "dig deep" into Vernon Unsworth's past.

    "You may want to dig deep into Mr Unsworth's past to prepare for his defamation claim," Howard-Higgins allegedly wrote to the Tesla CEO, while identifying himself as CEO of Jupiter Military & Tactical Systems and adding that there is "no smoke without fire".

    Musk then was reported to have indirectly hired Howard-Higgins, who claimed to have spent 11 years in the UK special forces and two years in the security forces to find information in support of Musk's bid. The fraudster's efforts later prompted the SpaceX's founder to expand on his claims and label Unsworth a "child rapist" who took a child bride.

    Based on a BuzzFeed News internal investigation and reports from Howard-Higgins's former colleagues, the alleged private detective appeared to have never served in the police, military or any intelligence services and was charged with 14 counts of financial fraud, serving 18 months of his three-year sentence in October 2016 for stealing more than £426,000 (about $525,000) from his private maritime security company Orchid Maritime Security Ltd.

    "In sum, Musk had no credible or verified information at any time that supported his false accusations that Mr Unsworth was a paedophile, a child rapist who married a 12-year old child bride or lived for 30 years on Pattaya Beach," said Lin Wood, an attorney representing the British cave rescuer.

    In 2018 Elon Musk publicly called a British cave rescuer who took part in the rescue of the boys' soccer team that got stuck in a Thailand cave system in July 2018, a paedophile, after Unsworth criticised Musk's offer to involve himself in the rescue operation with a mini-submarine as "a PR stunt". Despite Musk later apologising for his Tweet, a lawsuit was brought against him by Unsworth, on charges of defamation.

    Currently, Tesla's and SpaceX's CEO who is facing trial on 2 December 2019 argues that he did not intend to "accuse" Unsworth of paedophilia but only wanted to "insult" him, claiming that "pedo guy" is South African slang for "creepy" behaviour.

    Tags:
    Thailand, SpaceX, Tesla, defamation, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Earth candidate Antonela Paz of Ecuador (C) holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse