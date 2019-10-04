Videos: 2 Injured, 1 Dead in Washington State Senior Center Shooting

Police in Vancouver, Washington, have reported a shooting at an apartment building, with multiple people transported to local hospitals in critical condition, one of whom has died.

Police surrounded a senior living home in Vancouver Thursday afternoon following reports of a shooting in the lobby there. Three people have been shot and Vancouver police later confirmed that one had died.

The scene at Smith Tower pic.twitter.com/nWE1tCveB2 — AmandaCowanPhoto (@AmandaCowan10) October 3, 2019

Witnesses told KOIN police with riot shields had stormed the building.

Lots and lots of high powered weaponry. pic.twitter.com/f0mWOygZrD — Jer Warren (@nyquildotorg) October 3, 2019

​The suspected shooter, an 80-year-old resident of the complex, was isolated inside his apartment on the 13th floor, The Columbian reported, as police tried to negotiate him out peacefully. He is now in custody, but it's unknown how that transpired.

Shooting in the lobby of the Smith Tower retirement home where several people were shot in the lobby apparently by a resident. Streets have been locked down for blocks around as they search for the suspect#liveonK2 pic.twitter.com/1NhKS2QGqI — Monty Orrick (@MontyOrrick) October 3, 2019

City Hall, just two blocks away, was also reportedly placed on lockdown.

A drone was filmed on the south side of the tower, hovering outside one of the windows - likely the suspect's apartment, as The Columbian noted his apartment was on the south side of the building.