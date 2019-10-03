Ukraine, China Should Investigate Bidens - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Ukraine and China should launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

"They [Ukraine] should investigate the Bidens," Trump told reporters. "Likewise, China should start investigation into the Bidens."

When asked whether he has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to probe the Bidens, Trump said, "I haven't, but it's certainly something we can start thinking about."

This comes amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump that was initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following a leaked whistleblower complaint, which claimed that the US president had pressed on his Ukraine's counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his business dealings with Ukrainian gas company.

Also, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Hunter Biden had set up a private equity fund with investment from Chinese businesses when he accompanied his father on an official visit to Beijing in 2013.