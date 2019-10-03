Register
16:11 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks as she is interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Barclays Center Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in New York.

    Ex-FLOTUS Michelle Obama Reveals Bold Attempt to Escape White House With Daughter

    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up about the time when she managed to dodge past White House security with her daughter, Malia, to join festive celebrations happening outside.

    Michelle Obama has shared some personal details of how she tried to escape The White House with her daughter, Malia, to join a crowd of people celebrating beyond the iron gates.

    Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the ex- Flotus recalled how she was at home when the US Supreme Court legalised gay marriage in 2015 and the White House had been lit up in the LGBT colours to celebrate the historic ruling.

    Watching the fun unfolding outside on television, she realised she wanted to get out and join in, but only her daughter Malia expressed a similar desire.

    “Everybody was celebrating, people were crying and I thought I want to be in that,” she said.

    As the two were determined to get outside, it dawned on them it wasn’t going to be as easy as they had thought.

    Michelle Obama recalled:

    “So when you come out of the residence and there’s an elevator, there’s usually an agent right there.When you come out they whisper our code names and they know we’re moving. So we rush down the stairs and you can see the agent thinking, why are they running? He doesn’t quite know what to do so he starts following us.”

    Followed by a whole group of agitated and baffled staff the First Lady and her daughter rushed to the front door.

    The uniformed policemen, the usher in charge of the house were summoning other people in and exclaiming:

    “She’s trying to get out!”

    Then the usher told her:

    “Ma’am if you walk out there you will be on camera in front of the nation.”

    The US President’s wife realised she was in ripped up shorts and T-shirt, without shoes or makeup and thought to herself:

    “Hmm. You have a point.”

    The former first lady, who had also described the incident in her bestselling book, “Becoming,” said eventually she and Malia busted past the agents on duty.

    “And there it was, the hum of the public, people whooping and celebrating outside the iron gates. It had taken us 10 minutes to get out of our own home, but we’d done it,” she continued.

    “We were outside, out of sight of the public but with a beautiful, close-up view of the White House, lit up in pride. Malia and I leaned into each other, happy to have found our way there.”

    During the presidency of Barack Obama the US Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal across the country, declaring that refusing to do so would violate the Constitution.

    Shortly after the high court’s landmark decision, the Obama administration celebrated it by lighting the White House in rainbow colours, with crowds of people joining festivities outside its walls.

    Under Obama the LGBTQ community witnessed an expansion of rights and discrimination protections, as gay people were permitted to serve openly in the military in 2011 and a 2014 executive order banned companies that do federal work from discriminating against LGBTQ workers.

    Related:

    Dodge This! WATCH Michelle Obama Deliver Ball Slam to Harry Styles
    Melania Trump Treated Terribly by Media in Contrast to Michelle Obama, Journo Says
    Former US First Lady Michelle Obama Opens up About Sex Life
    Michelle Obama Raises Eyebrows by Boasting 'Queen Not Smarter Than You' During Meeting With Students
    Tags:
    gay marriage, lgbt rights, LGBT, President Barack Obama, Barack Obama, White House, White House, Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse