California Police Arrest Suspect for Assaulting Man in Russian 'MAGA' Hat

According to police reports, there have been a number of attacks on the US President’s supporters for wearing red MAGA caps emblazoned with Donald Trump's campaign slogan, which has become a trademark of his followers.

A suspect has been arrested in California in connection with an assault last month against a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in the bathroom of a downtown Hermosa Beach restaurant, reported Fox News.

According to a news release by the Hermosa Beach Police Department, the man, David Delgado, 32, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Winnetka, California, on suspicion of robbery and battery.

The 2 September attack took place around 6:40 p.m., with the victim reported to be wearing a red hat with writing in Russian that translated to President Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again", said investigators.

The suspect in the assault allegedly approached the victim as he was using the restroom.

The police news release says:

"The suspect approached the victim in the restroom and questioned him about the meaning of the hat, after which the suspect repeatedly punched the victim in the face causing the victim to fall to the ground."

After the victim fell to the ground, police said Delgado continued punching the victim before running off with his hat.

Surveillance footage was used by authorities to identify Delgado as the suspect and arrest him at his home, with the 32-year-old currently held on $100,000 bail, according to police.

Police reports show a number of similar assaults on people wearing MAGA garb over recent months, with Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, telling Newsweek that the center had also noticed a rise in alleged criminal acts against people wearing MAGA hats and clothing.

© Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore US President Donald Trump, then candidate Donald Trump, wears a "Make America Great Again" hat at a rally in Arizona.

Last year, a teenage Trump supporter claimed he was attacked at a Texas fast-food restaurant because he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, shared the video on Twitter, calling it "disgusting".