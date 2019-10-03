Register
08:52 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

    Dem. Candidate Elizabeth Warren Ambushed at Nevada Airport by ‘Stop Impeachment’ Protesters - Video

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh AP file
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has made a call to impeach Donald Trump one of the key points of her campaign trail. After a whistleblower revealed Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she voiced her full support for impeaching the US president, whom she hopes to face off in 2020 if she wins the Democratic primaries.

    Protesters holding Trump-Pence presidential candidate posters met Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at the airport in Reno, Nevada, chanting “Stop Impeachment” and “Don’t Impeach”. The video of the Massachusetts Senator hurrying through the airport hall with her luggage as rally participants followed her has been shared by the Nevada Republican Party on Twitter. Someone is heard addressing Warren as “Pocahontas” – the nickname that was given to her by Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

    “Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election,” the Nevada GOP posted, along with the call to “Fight Back” and a link to a crowdfunding page.

    The protesters didn't stop until Warren got into a car with her entourage and left the airport parking lot. In the end, a security staffer is seen trying to chase the flock away.

    ​Elizabeth Warren, perceived as one of the frontrunners of the Democratic Primaries race, has been a vocal supporter of impeaching Donald Trump since Robert Muller's Trump-Russia investigation. Mueller eventually found no evidence of collusion between the US president and Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign, much to the chagrin of Warren and other Democrats.

    She renewed her calls to launch the impeachment proceedings against the US president amid the new scandal over allegations that Donald Trump abused his power by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into business dealings of former vice president and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

    “No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States. It’s Congress' constitutional responsibility to hold Trump accountable—and the impeachment inquiry must move forward with the efficiency and seriousness this crisis demands,” she tweeted as the House Democrats announced that they were starting impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump over the allegations brought up in the White House whistleblower’s leaked complaint.

    ​Warren also expressed hope that the inquiry would be finished before the voting next year.

    “Oh, I hope that it is. I’d like to see us get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible,” she told CNN’s Outfront.

    US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry last week. It is based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in Trump’s telephone conversation with Zelensky.

    Trump called the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry another political witch hunt designed to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and an attempt to destroy the Republican Party. He vehemently denied any wrongdoing, branding the whistleblower's complaint inaccurate and accused the individual of being a spy.

    Related:

    CIA Coup? US IC's Fingerprints All Over Trump Impeachment Op & JFK Assassination – RPI Director
    US House Panel to Issue Subpoena to White House in Trump Impeachment Inquiry
    Will the Real Joe Biden & Elizabeth Warren Please Stand Up?
    Unusually Candid: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Talks Fighting Warren and TikTok Via ‘Leaked Audio’
    Tags:
    Republicans, Democrats, social media, protest, inquiry, impeachment, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse