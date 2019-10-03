Dem. Candidate Elizabeth Warren Ambushed at Nevada Airport by ‘Stop Impeachment’ Protesters - Video

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has made a call to impeach Donald Trump one of the key points of her campaign trail. After a whistleblower revealed Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she voiced her full support for impeaching the US president, whom she hopes to face off in 2020 if she wins the Democratic primaries.

Protesters holding Trump-Pence presidential candidate posters met Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at the airport in Reno, Nevada, chanting “Stop Impeachment” and “Don’t Impeach”. The video of the Massachusetts Senator hurrying through the airport hall with her luggage as rally participants followed her has been shared by the Nevada Republican Party on Twitter. Someone is heard addressing Warren as “Pocahontas” – the nickname that was given to her by Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

“Nevadans greeted @ewarren in Reno and let them know exactly how they feel about the Democrats’ despicable attempt to impeach @realDonaldTrump and undo the 2016 election,” the Nevada GOP posted, along with the call to “Fight Back” and a link to a crowdfunding page.

The protesters didn't stop until Warren got into a car with her entourage and left the airport parking lot. In the end, a security staffer is seen trying to chase the flock away.

​Elizabeth Warren, perceived as one of the frontrunners of the Democratic Primaries race, has been a vocal supporter of impeaching Donald Trump since Robert Muller's Trump-Russia investigation. Mueller eventually found no evidence of collusion between the US president and Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign, much to the chagrin of Warren and other Democrats.

She renewed her calls to launch the impeachment proceedings against the US president amid the new scandal over allegations that Donald Trump abused his power by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into business dealings of former vice president and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States. It’s Congress' constitutional responsibility to hold Trump accountable—and the impeachment inquiry must move forward with the efficiency and seriousness this crisis demands,” she tweeted as the House Democrats announced that they were starting impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump over the allegations brought up in the White House whistleblower’s leaked complaint.

​Warren also expressed hope that the inquiry would be finished before the voting next year.

“Oh, I hope that it is. I’d like to see us get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible,” she told CNN’s Outfront.

US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry last week. It is based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in Trump’s telephone conversation with Zelensky.

Trump called the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry another political witch hunt designed to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and an attempt to destroy the Republican Party. He vehemently denied any wrongdoing, branding the whistleblower's complaint inaccurate and accused the individual of being a spy.