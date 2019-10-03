Register
02:31 GMT +303 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Golden bikini girl with wet skin

    Marketing Company Shuts Down Social Media After Shaming Bikini-Wearing Job Applicant

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Franzl61 / Golden bikini girl with wet skin
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Marketing company Kickass Masterminds received mass scorn online after posting a photo of an internship applicant on their story, shaming her as unprofessional for a photo she posted wearing a bikini.

    A marketing company has removed all of its social media and has shut down its website after shaming a job applicant online on Wednesday.

    The company in question, Kickass Masterminds, seemed to find a bikini-clad photo of Emily Clow from Texas, who applied for an internship position with the firm, problematic.

    In response to the application from the 24-year old, the company reposted a screenshot of the picture and put it on their own Instagram Story, shaming her and calling her out for not being "professional".

    Clow took to Twitter in response, furiously saying: “I was objectified earlier today by a company because of a picture of me in a bikini. They claimed it made me an 'unprofessional'" They screenshot the photo, posted it on their insta story and called me out. I am still baffled that the company handled it in such a manner”.

    She posted the company's Instagram story post of her photo which they had captioned with a message for applicants.

    “PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this): Do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it," the caption allegedly read. "I am looking for a professional marketer – not a bikini model.”

    "Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private. But this is not doing you any favours in finding a professional job." 

    In a dramatic turn, however, the company's entire social media presence seems to have been scrubbed from the net. Their Twitter, Instagram, and website have all since been deleted.

    Clow's story generated widespread sympathy from all over Twitter, with positive responses coming from many who were left baffled by how she could have been considered unprofessional. 

    The CEO of the company, Sara Christensen,  was accused of hypocrisy by users online for sharing photos of herself in her bra.

    Some users even called for Clow to sue the company.

    Related:

    Bikini-Clad Colombian Model Wows Followers by Squatting With Gator on Shoulders (Video)
    Eye-Popping Bahamas Bikini Pics Captioned With ‘Pray for Hurricane Dorian Victims’ Draw Ire
    Bezos’ Mistress Lauren Sanchez Stuns Public with 1980s Bikini Pageant Photo
    Miss BumBum: Bikini-Clad Playboy Model Makes History by Winning World’s Best Bum Title Twice
    Tags:
    Social Media, intern, Bikini, marketing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse