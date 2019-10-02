Register
22:14 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Unidentified New York woman jumps into Bronx Zoo enclosure and taunts lion. An investigation into the matter is underway by both zoo officials and law enforcement officials.

    Videos: New York Woman Jumps Into Bronx Zoo Enclosure, Taunts Lion

    © Screenshot/Real Sobrino
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Officials with the New York Police Department are on the hunt for an unidentified woman who was caught over the weekend jumping over a visitor barrier at the Bronx Zoo in an effort to get closer to the various lions within the enclosure.

    The shocking incident unfolded on Saturday and has only continued to raise questions over the woman’s motives and whether the trespass will alter how the Bronx Zoo builds its enclosures.

    Video of the break-in was posted to an Instagram account that appears to belong to the trespasser herself. In the recording, the woman can be heard informing a man she’s with that she’s “about to climb over” just so she can “get closer to [the lion].”

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Royalties Of King Michael Leé (@queenempress_myahlaree) on

    The woman proceeds to hop over the wooden fence and into the greenery, despite the man repeatedly saying, “You’re not supposed to do that.” 

    “Go ahead and fall in there and see what happens,” he says just as the woman waves at two male African lions on the opposite side of a small moat.

    While he’s still filming the encounter, a fellow parkgoer approaches the man, initially asking whether he knows her before urging him to have the woman return to safety. “I told her,” he responded, later stressing that the woman simply doesn’t listen to him.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Royalties Of King Michael Leé (@queenempress_myahlaree) on

    The video cuts off as the woman continues to wave toward the lion. The post includes a caption that reads in part, “I have no fear of nothing breathing,” and that “only people wasn’t scared was me and the children.”

    Additional footage was also shared on Instagram by Hernan Reynoso, who just happened to be standing near the exhibit as the woman began trying to get the attention of one of the big cats.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Real Sobrino (@realsobrino) on

    “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe,” reads a Bronx Zoo statement issued via Twitter. “We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers and are taking appropriate steps to address this incident.”

    According to CBS News, both the zoo and the enclosure have remained open since the unfortunate incident unfolded over the weekend.

    The Washington Post reports that a police investigation into the matter is ongoing, and that no arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday night.

    Related:

    High Skill: Drunken Man Rides Giraffe in Kazakh Zoo
    Two-Year-Old Israeli Toddler Mauled by Tiger at Thailand Zoo
    Copenhagen Zoo Puts Down Rare White Rhino for 'Its Own Good'
    Fidel Castro's Crocodile Bites Off Swede's Arm at Stockholm Zoo
    'Asia's Oldest' Chimpanzee Fighting for Life in Indian Zoo
    Tags:
    exhibits, Lion, New York Police Department, New York City, Bronx
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Saw fish
    Snake-Headed Caterpillar and Bat-Eating Spider: Nature is Scary as Hell
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse