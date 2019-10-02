Impeachment Nonsense: All Democrats Want is to Hurt US, With Only 2020 Election in Mind - Trump

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following a leaked whistleblower complaint which claimed that Trump pressed on Ukraine's counterpart Zelensky during a July phone call.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse the Democrats of undermining the US economy.

All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s, down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

He went on to say that Nancy Pelosi has been using impeachment as a tool in the election campaign.

Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either. It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Trump also wrote that the Democrats have been 'wasting everyone's time' and advised them to find a better candidate for the 2020 elections.

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

