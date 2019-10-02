World War II-Era Aircraft Crashes at Bradley Airport in Connecticut - Video

The vintage plane, said to be a B-17 Flying Fortress, was produced by the US between 1936 and 1945, and is thought to have crashed as it made an attempt to land.

Officials at Bradley International Airport have confirmed that a World War II vintage bomber crashed on its premises on Wednesday morning, tweeting that the accident prompted the airport's closure, and that a rescue operation was underway.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) 2 октября 2019 г.

Enthusiasts have posted unverified photos and videos believed to have been taken near the scene, showing a large plume of smoke rising into the atmosphere at the crash site.

PLANE CRASH

A World War II era aircraft belonging to Collings Foundation has crashed at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, CT. Airport tweeted, “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed.” pic.twitter.com/sADqMpiScB — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) 2 октября 2019 г.

Local newspaper the Hartford Courant has reported that multiple injuries were said to have been sustained. Sources told the newspaper that the B-17 crashed into a shed as it attempted a landing.

The plane was thought to belong to the Collings Foundation, a Hudson, Massachusetts-based non-profit educational entity dedicated to the preservation and display of vehicles and aircraft.

Firefighters from several local fire departments were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

No information has been provided on possible casualties or injuries, although the plane was reported to have been carrying 13 people onboard before the crash.

BREAKING: plane that crashed at Bradley Airport was a WWII B-17. It was here on tour with other vintage planes. @WFSBnews Airport is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/nzlalswKhm — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) 2 октября 2019 г.

A Federal Aviation Administration official later confirmed to CBS News that the plane was a civilian registered aircraft, and that the plane has not been flown by the military in quite some time.

The Bradley International Airport has been hosting a show of World War II-era planes this week, with vintage planes arriving at the airport for a special event meant to honour WWII vets. Five vintage planes, including a P-40 Warhawk, a B-25 Liberator, a B-25 bomber, a P-51 Mustang fighter and the above-mentioned B-17, had been participating in the event.

The B-17 is one of the most mass produced bomber aircraft in history, with over 12,700 units built in the years before World War II and during the war. The US Air Force used the bomber extensively for its massive bombing raids against German and Japanese cities, with over 640,000 tonnes of the 1.5 million tonnes of bombs dropped on Germany and occupied territories during the war dropped by B-17s.