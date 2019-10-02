Hillary Clinton Reveals 'Gustiest' Decision She Ever Made - Video

Former US Secretary of State and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in an interview with CNN, told about her most courageous deeds.

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America to promote a book she wrote with her daughter, Hillary Clinton said that 'gutsiest' decision she has ever made was to remain married to Bill Clinton after the cheating scandal.

"I think the gutsiest thing I've ever done - well, personally - was make the decision to stay in my marriage," Hillary Clinton said.

In turn, Chelsea Clinton said that she was “overwhelmed” by her mother’s reply.

Clinton’s marriage was in danger about 25 years ago, after a sex scandal erupted around Bill Clinton.

Hillary met her future husband Bill Clinton at Yale University in Connecticut. In 1973, she graduated from the Faculty of Law and received a doctorate in law, and two years later she married Bill.

In 1993, her husband became the 42nd president of the United States. During his presidency, a scandal erupted over his romance with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In 2003, Hillary published her memoir, entitled "Living History". From 2009 to 2013, she served as US Secretary of State.

In 2016, Clinton participated in the presidential election as the Democratic Party nominate, but lost to Republican Donald Trump.