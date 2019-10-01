US Senator Seeks Ban on Officials’ Families Profiting From Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Family members of senior US officials would be banned from profiting in Ukraine under the new legislation, Senator John Kennedy said on Tuesday announcing the bill.

"Specifically, this bill will ban an immediate family member of a member of the Senate, the House, the president’s cabinet, the vice president and/or the president from serving as a consultant, employee, independent contractor or board member for or owning 5% or more in any entity doing business in or with Ukraine," Kennedy said in a statement.

This comes amid a scandal that broke last month when the Washington Post reported, citing a complaint by a US government whistleblower, that US President Trump during a July phone call pressured Ukraine's counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate business interests of Joe Biden's son in Ukraine.

Following the report, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry against Trump. The US president, for his part, said there was nothing inappropriate in his call to Zelensky and authorised the release of the transcript of their conversation.

After the US Justice Department released the transcript, Trump said he expected the Democrats to apologise but Pelosi said the released notes "confirmed" that Trump's behaviour had "undermined" the integrity of US elections and national security.