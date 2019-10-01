Video: Catering Cart Spins Wildly at US Airport, Nearly Strikes Parked Plane’s Nose

A motorized catering cart was seeing metaphorical stars on Monday after an American Airlines staff member smashed into it before the out-of-control vehicle managed to strike the nose of a parked plane at Illinois’ Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Now-viral cellphone footage shared on social media by Kevin Klauer, an osteopathic physician who saw the incident from the terminal, shows the catering cart driving wildly in circles over food and trays strewn on the tarmac as airport staff stand off to the side.

With each completed circle, the cart gets closer to the nose of a parked plane. However, just as the cart goes to complete its sixth recorded spin, one yellow-vested worker jumps behind the wheel of another vehicle and brings the cart’s destruction to a close.

— Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

​Klauer’s video captures fellow flyers cheering on the brave employee as he tips the cart over. “That’s how you do it,” the physician is heard saying off-camera.

American Airlines told NBC News in a statement that preliminary reports suggest that the cart went on its tarmac rampage after its accelerator became stuck. It’s still unclear just how that happened.

“We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle,” the airline said in its statement. “Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident.”

Although the incident did not result in any injuries, it ultimately caused a 10-minute flight delay.