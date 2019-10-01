Lethal Porn: Driver Claims He 'Almost Crashed' After XXX Video Displayed on Billboard in Michigan

Police in the US state of Michigan are looking for two men who played a pornographic video on an digital billboard at the I-75 and M-59 interchange on Saturday night, according to The Independent.

Drivers in the state of Michigan saw porn broadcasts on a billboard mounted alongside interstate highway I-75 for about 20 minutes, according to Detroit NBC TV affiliate WDIV.

First, users of social networks began to write about broadcasting of erotic content being displayed instead of advertising. Then several of them informed the police about the lewd display. Police from Auburn Hills, the Detroit suburb in which the unwelcome roadside attraction was located, arrived at the scene and contacted the billboard owners.

"I kind of almost got in an accident,” Dr Justin Kammo said commenting on the incident.

"I've never seen or heard of anything like this," said Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon as quoted by the Detroit Free Press.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the incident to determine how the porn content got on the billboard. The department shared a security video of the two suspects in the incident, who appear to be young white men with their faces partially obscured by glasses and hoodies, who broke into the shed under the billboard in which the billboard content controls are located at about 10:49 p.m. Saturday.

The police said that no accidents were recorded during the screening of commercials for adults.