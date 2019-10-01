Ted Cruz Says House 'Consumed With Hatred' Under Pelosi Leadership over Impeachment

Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz said on Tuesday that the Democrat-controlled chamber has become “consumed with hatred,” urging them to “get over” Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss.

Cruz said on an episode of the "Fox News Rundown" podcast to be released on Tuesday that Washington continues to be dysfunctional, reminding the Democratic party of the mood in the House during the 1998 impeachment proceedings against then-President Bill Clinton.

"Well," he said, "it's time for the Democrats to move on; 2016 is over. Hillary Clinton lost. Get over it."

He also offered host Dave Anthony his take on whether President Trump's impeachment proceedings would bear fruit for the Dems.

"Under the Constitution, the Senate is the jury for any impeachment and that now I've been saying for a year that I think the House will impeach President Trump," Cruz said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded Monday that if the House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, he would have "no choice" but to address the matter and hold a trial in the chamber.

"Well, under the Senate rules, we're required to take it up, if the House does go down that path, and we'll follow the set of rules," the Kentucky Republican said on CNBC. "It's a Senate rule related to impeachment that would take 67 votes to change. So, I would have no choice but to take it up."

House Democrats began an inquiry into impeachment proceedings against Trump after the contents of the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky upended US politics, especially following the revelation that a hushed-up whistleblower complaint from an administration insider concerned their talk. In the call, the transcript of which was made public last week, Trump asked Zelensky to open an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, in connection with the elder Biden's pressing Kiev to end a 2016 corruption investigation of a company on whose board Hunter Biden sat. Trump then blocked the director of national intelligence from releasing a whistleblower complaint about the call to the House Intelligence Committee, prompting the inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.