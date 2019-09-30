Reports on US Plans on Delisting Chinese Companies 'Highly Inaccurate' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Reports that the United States plans on delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges are highly inaccurate, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview on Monday.

"That story, which appeared in Bloomberg: I’ve read it far more carefully than it was written," Navarro told CNBC news. "Over half of it was highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the White House is considering plans to delist Chinese companies from American stock exchanges.

The US Treasury released a statement on Sunday, rejecting the report and adding that "we welcome investment in the United States."

The report by Bloomberg came ahead of the next round of US-China trade talks, which will be held in Washington on 10-11 October.

© AP Photo / COLOR CHINA PHOTO A man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province.

The two countries have been engaged in a trade dispute since June 2018, when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of tariffs and have been engaged in talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

Earlier in September, US President Donald Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional five per cent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until 15 October.