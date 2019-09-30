President Trump Suggests House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff be Arrested for Treason

US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of arresting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for making a "fake" statement in regard to the president's telephone conversation with the Ukrainian President.
Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)