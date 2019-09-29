Register
    Mick Mulvaney (R-SC) testifies before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination of to be director of the Office of Management and Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S

    Acting White House Chief of Staff in Hot Water Over Whistleblower Complaint - Report

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Unnamed sources say there’s growing resentment in the White House over the lack of strategy on how to defend Trump’s notorious call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Staffers deny, however, that the acting Chief of Staff is being held responsible.

    Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is catching flak over a whistleblower complaint that has led to an impeachment proceeding for US President Donald Trump, unnamed sources say, according to CNN.

    If CNN sources are to be believed, Trump is not mad at Mulvaney for releasing the summary of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; instead, they say, Trump is angry because Mulvaney has no strategy to defend the document now that it has been released.

    One source alleged that there is frustration brewing over the general lack of a response plan to deal with the fallout of the whistleblower complaint. 

    White House Reaction

    The White House denies the rumors.

    White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham dismissed the story on Saturday as “manufactured palace intrigue.”

    "The fact is that President Trump and this Administration have done nothing wrong," Grisham said in a statement. "Why would we need to implement a strategy to explain the contents of a document we willingly released? Sounds to me like more anonymous troublemakers working to stir the pot for their own selfish reasons."

    Mulvaney’s staffers also denied the rumours.

    "That literally has no basis in reality," said John Czwartacki, a senior adviser to Mulvaney.

    Despite allegations, CNN sources reportedly said that Trump is not willing to fire Mulvaney, citing the level of ongoing chaos at the White House.

    Since Mulvaney took the office from former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly almost a year ago, he has retained the “acting” title. As the old Russian proverb goes, "nothing is more permanent than a temporary solution."

    The Transcript

    A complaint filed by an anonymous whistleblower alleges that Trump used his power as president to press Zelensky to probe rival presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son’s involvement in Ukraine’s internal affairs. In an attempt to debunk these claims, the White House released a transcript of the call.

    The conversation between the two presidents revealed by the release of the transcript has allowed the Dems to claim that the document only supports previous allegations. The Trump administration has denied the allegations and accusations.

    Tags:
    transcript, impeachment, Mick Mulvaney
