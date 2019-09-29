‘I Am Fighting For You’: Trump Posts Passionate Video Slamming Dems

The US president declared that the Dems want to remove him so that they can take away “everything” from Americans.

US President Donald Trump tweeted a video slamming the Democratic Party for what he describes as the “single greatest scam in the history of American politics.”

“The Democrats wanna take away your guns, they wanna take away your healthcare, they wanna take away your vote, they wanna take away your freedom, they wanna take away your judges, they wanna take away everything,” he exclaimed in his video.

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

​Insisting that his voters can never let that happen, Trump reiterated that supporters must fight to “drain the swamp,” – a borrowed term he has used liberally to describe the American political establishment, adding that the draining of the swamp is “exactly what he is doing.”

“Our country is at stake like never before,” he declared, before vowing that Democrats are trying to “stop him,” because he is a president who fights for the American people.

“They are trying to stop me, because I am fighting for you, and I’m never going to let that happen,” Trump asserted.

Trump is currently facing impeachment, as Democrats in the US House of Representatives announced earlier this week the initiation of an impeachment inquiry over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Dems claim that Trump leaned on the foreign leader to probe one of Trump’s rival candidates, Joe Biden. Both Trump and Zelensky denied that any form of pressure took place during the conversation.