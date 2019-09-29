Several Injured in Mass Stabbing Attack at Mall in Maryland - US Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people were injured on Saturday afternoon in the US state of Maryland as a result of a stabbing attack at a shopping centre in Cockeysville, about 15 miles (24 km) north of Baltimore, the police said.

"[The Baltimore County Police Department] confirms 5 people have been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident at the Hunt Valley shopping center", the police said on Twitter.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

A Spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Departmen said, cited by local media four people were stabbed at a liquor store and the fifth at a noodle restaurant.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were workers or customers.

According to police, cited by media, the suspect was initially demanding money from liquor patrons and had a hunting-style knife. The man was reoprtedly shot at an intersection near the mall.