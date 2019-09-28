The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, sustained minor injuries in the Friday evening crash.

A single-engine aircraft has crashed on a highway in Modesto, California, the state's Highway Police (CHP) reported.

The plane with only the pilot aboard was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday. At around 7:48 pm, the aircraft crashed on Highway 99 near Crows Landing Road.

The emergency services rescued the pilot who came out of the incident with minor injuries.

The plane caught fire and it was eventually put out by the Modesto Fire Department.

The CHP said the cause of the crash had yet not been established. According to the patrol's spokesperson, the aircraft did not strike any other vehicles, although it appears the plane “did sideswipe something.”