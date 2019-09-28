US House to Hear Testimony From Intel Community Inspector General on Whistleblower Complaint - Media

The House Intelligence Committee will return from the House recess for a closed hearing on 4 October featuring testimony from Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who handled the whistleblower complaint about US President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July, media reported.

Atkinson determined earlier that the whistleblower complaint was an "urgent concern" that "appears credible", the US-based Axios media outlet reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the media report, Atkinson is likely to give the most detailed testimony on the issues raised by the complaint, short of the committee hearing directly from the whistleblower.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in the July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of seeking Ukraine’s help to investigate Joe Biden’s son and of using defence assistance to Ukraine as a bargaining tool. Consequently, Pelosi said she is directing the six congressional committees to proceed with their official impeachment inquiry into the matter.

Trump has denied any of the allegations against him, saying the Democrats are engaging in another political witch hunt to try to reverse the 2016 election.

The US president has allowed the release of an unredacted transcript of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript revealed that Trump asked Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general to "look into" the case of Joe Biden, who admitted publicly in 2016 to having threatened Ukraine authorities with withholding $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor who had been investigating a Ukrainian gas company linked to his son, Hunter.

The transcript did not, however, contain signs that the US president overtly threatened to withhold financial assistance to Ukraine if Zelensky did not do him this favor, but Democrats are accusing Trump of using his power to request evidence against a potential competitor in the next presidential race.

Earlier in the day, the chairmen of the US House of Representatives committees on Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry. The chairmen stressed that Pompeo's failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena will be considered evidence of obstruction of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW