Register
00:43 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The 74th Assembly General. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Secretary General of the UN António Guterres

    Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at UNGA74, Slams “Rules-Based Order” as Substitute for International Law

    © Sputnik / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 70
    Subscribe

    The Russian delegation has concluded its work at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly despite disruptions caused by a 'visa scandal', as 10 members of FM Sergey Lavrov’s delegation were unable to enter the US.

    The 74th session of the UN General Assembly had all the attributes of a thriller movie, including shocking climate change speeches and the suspense of the Trump-Zelensky phone call scandal which could easily evolve into a lengthy sequel.

    The transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call, in which the US president allegedly asked the Ukrainian leader to probe political rival Joe Biden and his son, emerged right after the US commander-in-chief spoke from the UN stage and circulated in the press, practically pushing most UN-related topics out of the US media. Trump’s opponents on Capitol Hill demanded his impeachment – a situation in which some compared to what US President Bill Clinton went through in 1998. The Ukrainian leader – a former actor - was surprised by the appearance of a declassified transcript in the media, and, in turn, looked somewhat “out of character” during his meeting with Trump in New York.

    ​While the main roles in this drama are played by the Trump-Zelensky duo, the situation may eventually affect relations with other politicians mentioned during their July phone call - Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. And while Trump has always played hardball in his negotiations with European leaders, for Zelensky, who entered international politics only recently, the consequences of criticizing Macron and Merkel, are still unclear.

    For Russia, the 74th UN General Assembly was marked by a diplomatic scandal which may lead to a further deterioration of relations between Washington and Moscow. 10 members of Sergey Lavrov’s delegation did not get their US visas on time, although some, like Senator Konstantin Kosachev, had filed all necessary paperwork well in advance.

    Despite the unexpected complications, Lavrov held dozens of meetings on the sidelines of the main UN event. On Friday he met with the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, as well as with top diplomats from other countries.

    In his speech at the General Assembly, Russia’s top diplomat again criticized Western nations for adopting a “rules-based order” instead of international law.  

    At a news conference, when talking about his meeting with Pompeo, Lavrov said that Washington’s reaction to Moscow’s strategic stability initiatives “wasn’t negative”. Yet, when talking about the recent 'visa incident', Russia’s top diplomat slammed the “political class” of the US for igniting anti-Russian paranoia, which may have affected those who failed to issue visas for members of his staff.

    The 74th session of the UN General Assebly began on Monday with a climate summit and a high-level meeting on health coverage, followed by general debates which will be concluded on 30 September.

    Related:

    EAEU, Belt And Road to Create New Geopolitical Configuration in Eurasia - Russian FM Lavrov
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Conference - Video
    Russian FM Lavrov Raises Issue of UN HQ Location After UNGA Visa Scandal
    Lavrov Meets With UN Secretary-General on UNGA Sidelines
    Chilean Foreign Minister Compliments Russian Counterpart Lavrov on His Looks - Video
    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, US, Ukraine, unga, Sergei Lavrov, United Nations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse