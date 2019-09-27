Three US House Committees Subpoena Pompeo for Documents Over Dealings With Ukraine

Three Democratic-led US House of Representatives Committees issued subpoenas on Friday for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seeking to compel him to hand over documents in regard with contact with the Ukrainian authorities, media reported.

According to the document, the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees "are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere" with the 2020 presidential election.

Notably, the Committees also warned that "failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry".

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in accompanying schedule October 4, 2019", the chairmen of the three committees wrote in their letter to Pompeo. "The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees".

The Committees also scheduled depositions for five State Department officials over the next two weeks, including former US Envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Envoy Kurt Volker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine, and Envoy Gordon Sondland, the US Envoy to the European Union.

Last week, a whistleblower - who reportedly was troubled by US President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to solicit a foreign campaign contribution - filed an official complaint with the inspector general of national intelligence.

After just two days, the scandal erupted and the US House of Representatives announced its intention to move forward with an official impeachment inquiry against the US president.

Trump has ordered the release of an unredacted transcript of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript showed that Trump did ask Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general to "look into" the case of Joe Biden, who admitted publicly in 2016 to having threatened the Ukraine authorities with withholding $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor who had been investigating a Ukrainian gas company linked to his son Hunter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW