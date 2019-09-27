Belarusian FM Calls for Complete End to Long, Medium Missile Deployment and Production

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei called on the global community on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General assembly to sign a declaration on complete refusal of deployment and production of medium- and long-range missiles.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

Both countries had repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a proposal to leaders of several countries, including NATO members, to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of INF Treaty-covered missiles in Europe and other regions.

Later, NATO confirmed that it had received the letter.

