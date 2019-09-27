Alaska Airlines Flight Diverted After ‘Combative’ Man Threatens Crew, Passengers, Aircraft

A Los Angeles-bound, domestic US flight with 184 people on board had to be diverted Thursday after a male traveler proceeded to threaten the aircraft, fellow travelers and airline employees.

Alaska Airlines Flight 411 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport had a change of schedule and landed in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon due to an aggressive and potentially dangerous passenger, airline officials told local Kansas City station Fox 4.

The man, who was taken into police custody at the Kansas City International Airport, had to be restrained at around 4:00 p.m. local time after he attempted to enter the cockpit.

#update from @AlaskaAir We currently have no indication he attempted to breech the flight deck.

The threat was a verbal threat to do harm to the plane. — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) September 26, 2019

Reports say the “combative” and “unruly” man also threatened passengers, Alaska Airlines crew members and the aircraft itself.

The remaining 177 passengers and six members of the Alaska Airlines flight crew are expected to continue to Los Angeles and were able to stay on the same Boeing 737-900.