Register
01:52 GMT +327 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hmeimim airbase in Syria

    US Tops 'Own Recklessness' by Introducing New Sanctions Against Russia - Moscow

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    US
    Get short URL
    7403
    Subscribe

    The United States earlier designated a Russian-based maritime firm, three Sovfracht directors and five vessels for an alleged scheme to evade sanctions to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday slammed newly-imposed US sanctions as "blatant support for terrorism", stressing that Washington has topped its 'own recklessness" by introducing new restrictions.

    "The [round of] sanctions that the United States introduced on September 26 against several Russian nationals, several vessels and one entity, has become the 75th since 2011 when Washington abandoned its policy to ‘reset’ bilateral relations and began destroying them. Since then, the US initiators of the sanctions policy against Russia have not achieved any result. This time, they probably excelled their own recklessness", the ministry said in a statement.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow had repeatedly detailed Washington’s policies of "patronizing" terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, providing them with means and protection, despite that the group is a "direct successor" to the al Qaeda terror group.

    "The United States has exposed its open support for terrorism. For Russia, the sanctions are nothing new. Fighting terrorists in Syria will continue despite the United States patronizing them and illegally occupying a part of this sovereign country’s territory, hampering the settlement of the Syrian conflict. We decisively condemn the cynicism and unscrupulousness of Washington’s policies", the foreign ministry stated.

    The US Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, said in the release that the United States is determined to cut off support to the Syrian government.

    After Thursday's announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters that Moscow considers the continuation of unilateral sanctions by the US "absolutely unacceptable".

    In June, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of supporting terrorism by indicting Sovfracht for providing fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

    Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will continue supporting the Syrian army to stem the terrorist threat in the country.

    Idlib, Putin said, is controlled by radical groups affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist organization, and Russia - together with Turkey and Iran - are determined to put an end to the tense situation.

    The civil war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, between various opposition groups and terrorist organizations trying to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

    *al-Qaeda,Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Nusra Front are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Russia, Iran, Turkey to Facilitate First Meeting of Syria Constitutional Committee
    Daesh Prepares Crusade to ‘Free’ Its Fighters From Prison Camps in Syria and Iraq – Reports
    Russia's Hmeymim Airbase in Syria to Host More Aircraft After Reconstruction
    New Sanctions Against Russian Firm US Claims Provides Jet Fuel to Syria Unacceptable – Moscow
    Tags:
    United States, sanctions, fuel, Sovfracht, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse