State Dept Official Says Team From US, EU, Saudi Arabia to Deliver Report on Aramco Attacks - Media

Assistant US Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said Thursday that US officials discussing with the European Union the possibility of participating in a maritime alliance in the Gulf area, media reported.

Schenker also said that a team from the United States, Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the United Nations will deliver a special report on the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, according to the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

On 14 September, drone attacks caused significant damage to two Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Saudi Arabia suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day or over half of its total daily output.

While Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United States has put the blame on Iran as have France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Iran has denied all claims of involvement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that Yemen's Houthis have humiliated Washington as they were able to hit targets in Saudi Arabia because of the ineffectiveness of missile defence systems supplied to the Kingdom by the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed accusations against his country as "the most irresponsible".

Meanwhile, In light of recent attacks on the Kingdom Washington is deploying to Saudi Arabia a battery of Patriot missiles, four sentinel radar systems, and about 200 support personnel, according to Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman.