US National Intelligence Chief Testifies in Congress, Addressing Trump-Zelensky Phone Call - Video

An anonymous complaint which concerned Trump's negotiations with Zelensky filed back in August, caused uproar amid the American lawmakers, as the Democratic Party launched an impeachment against the US president, claiming he violated the law.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is testifying publicly to the House Intelligence Committee on the whistleblower complaint filed about a 25th July phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymir Zelensky.

The committee has previously released a redacted version of the document, which Trump called a part of witch hunt against him and the Republican party ahead of 2020 elections.

The whistleblower alleges the administration locked down other Trump transcripts in a more secretive computer system for political reasons - the complaint describes how the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call was moved to a computer system managed by the National Security Council Directorate for Intelligence Programs, in a partially redacted appendix attached to his complaint.

This move was concerning to some officials, who internally expressed concerns that this was an "abuse of the system".

"According to White House officials I spoke with, this wasn't the first time under this Administration a Presidential transcript was placed into this codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive -rather than national security sensitive - information," he alleges.

The whistleblower does not provide further details of these allegations.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff opened proceedings by calling the call transcript the "most graphic evidence yet" that the US President has "betrayed his oath of office, betrayed his oath to defend our national security and betrayed his oath to defend our constitution," he said.

In response, Republican Devin Nunes, theranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, accused Democrats of launching an "information warfare operation" against Trump.

"I want to congratulate the Democrats on the rollout of their latest information warfare operation against the President and their extraordinary ability to once again enlist the mainstream media in their campaign," he said in his opening statements.

He went on to suggest the transcript "debunked" accusations of presidential wrongdoing, and likened the document to the 'Trump-Russia' Dossier compiled by former MI6 operative Christopher Steele, stating the call controversy was just the latest iteration of 'RussiaGate'.

"The complaint relied on hearsay evidence provided by the whistleblower. The inspector general did not know the contents of the phone call at issue [and] found the whistleblower displayed arguable political bias against Trump. The Department of Justice investigated the complaint and determined no action was warranted. Once again, this supposed scandal ends up being nothing like what we were told.The Democrats' determination to undo Trump's election win was "unhinged" and the party should focus on more serious issues - although judging by today's charade, the chances of that happening anytime soon are zero," Nunes fulminated.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire was then sworn in for his testimony.