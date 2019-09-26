Democrats Trying to Destroy US, Trump Says as Redacted Version of Whistleblower’s Complaint Released

The complaint, filed by a whistleblower in August 2019, has fuelled recent efforts by the House Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump over allegedly illegal demands made in talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The US Congress’ House Intelligence Committee has released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint over alleged abuse of power by President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint was earlier provided to the committee by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The author of the complaint, whose identity hasn't been revealed yet, claims that he indirectly obtained knowledge from other US government officials about Trump allegedly soliciting "interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election". The whistleblower claims that the "interference" would have been achieved by means of prosecuting one of Trump's primary "domestic political rivals" with the help of his personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani. The author of the complaint also said that Attorney General Barr "appears to be involved" in this effort too.

© Photo Screenshot of the whistleblower's complaint on Trump-Zelensky call

The whistleblower indicates in his complaint that he was not "a direct witness" of the events he was reporting, but he called the accounts of over six US officials, on which the paper is based, "credible".

The anonymous author of the complaint stated that several White House officials, whom the whistleblower doesn't name, told him that after a brief exchange of pleasantries with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump used the "remainder of the call" to "advance his personal interests".

President Donald Trump has reacted to the publication, accusing the Democratic Party of trying to "destroy" their Republican opponents and thereby endangering the whole country.

THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO DESTROY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND ALL THAT IT STANDS FOR. STICK TOGETHER, PLAY THEIR GAME, AND FIGHT HARD REPUBLICANS. OUR COUNTRY IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

A White House spokesperson, in turn, assured that "nothing has changed" following the release of the whistleblower's complaint by the House Intelligence Committee

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW