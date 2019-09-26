Cyberpunk 2019: Inmates in Ohio Jail Get Supplies From Smuggler Drone - Video

In a bizarre twist on the ancient concept of 'deus ex machina', several incarcerated Cleveland-area crooks managed to get a drone to deliver them a mobile phone and marijuana.

The CCTV footage taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, Ohio, shows several inmates getting supplies from a drone. The local Fox News affiliate cited local authorities as saying the items dropped by the smuggling aircraft included a cell phone and marijuana.

"If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere", Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said. "You try to stay one step ahead as best you can, but you try to learn from incidents like this locally and nationally."