Tehran Rules Out Rouhani-Trump Meeting During Iranian President’s Stay in New York

TEHRAN (Sputnik) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, has denied the likelihood of a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, during Rouhani’s stay in the United Nations amid crisis in relations between the two countries.

"There is no such possibility", Mousavi told an Iranian TV broadcaster when asked about the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Rouhani while the Iranian president was still in the United Nations, attending the UN General Assembly.

Mousavi added that "not only negotiations but even an ordinary meeting" between Iran and the leadership of the United States, that "violated rights of over 83 million of Iranians" must not be held.

French President Emmanuel Macron said early this week that conditions had been created for Trump and Rouhani to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, noting that it was up to the sides to decide whether they wanted to hold talks.

Iran has said it would sit at the negotiating table with the United States only within the framework of the format of the Iran nuclear deal, abandoned by the United States. Moreover, Tehran has called on the removal of US sanctions imposed on it.

Speculations about the likelihood of the Trump-Rouhani meeting emerged amid tense relations between Tehran and Washington.

The crisis has been sparked by Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran, which, in its turn, decided to suspend some of its commitments under the deal, aimed at preserving the peaceful nature of the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear program.

Moreover, Iran has been blamed by the United States for attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf area, and attacks on Saudi oil facilities, claimed by the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement. Iran has denied the accusations.