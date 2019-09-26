Photos: White House 'Accidentally' Emails Trump-Zelensky Transcript 'Talking Points' to House Dems

The White House on Wednesday released the official transcript of a July phone conversation that revealed President Donald Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cooperate on a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

The White House has "accidentally emailed" what was described by CNN's Jim Acosta as "talking points" to House Democrats and later tried to recall it.

Best part is when they tried to recall the message. pic.twitter.com/gtrcbaNWF8 — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) September 25, 2019

The release of the transcript, the conversation itself and the "accidental" email sent by the Trump White House stirred local netizens who instantly mocked the whole situation.

Last week, citing a whistleblower complaint, US media reported that during the July phone call, Trump urged Zelensky to cooperate in a probe of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Ukraine gas company. In 2016, Biden admitted publicly to having threatened Ukraine authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case against his son.

The White House released the transcript one day after the House launched a formal impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate the scandal involving Joe Biden stopping a Ukrainian investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged criminal activity in order to boost his 2020 re-election bid.

Several Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Adam Schiff, said the call revealed additional corruption and supported impeachment.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers including Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Jim Jordan and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said the transcript proves that Trump did not break any laws and that Democrats are still attempting to undo the 2016 US presidential election.