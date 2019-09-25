Trump Demands 'Transparency' From Dems Who 'Attempted to Force' New Ukraine President to 'Do Things'

Donald Trump argued on Wednesday that he fully supports transparency on "so-called whistleblower information," noting that he urges "Joe Biden and his son Hunter" to be transparent as well.
The US president also demanded transparency from Democrats "that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat."
....taken out of Ukraine and China. Additionally, I demand transparency from Democrats that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019
Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence expressed his full support for Trump's statement, arguing that the president "did nothing wrong" just as he said "a week ago."
Pence highlighted that the undisclosed transcript of the July Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "reveals that despite reckless accusations in the media and by Democrats on Capitol Hill that the President threatened aid to Ukraine and demanded a specific act, it just never happened…".
The vice president also pointed out to the "ironic thing" in the current situation. He noted that "the only time it [threats and demands] did happen that we know about is when former Vice President Joe Biden threatened over a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine in exchange for a specific act."
The ironic thing is that the only time it did happen that we know about is when former Vice President Joe Biden threatened over a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine in exchange for a specific act. In this case, the President has been completely vindicated.” - VP Pence on @LouDobbs— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 25, 2019
