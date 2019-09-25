Tropical Storm Lorenzo to Become Hurricane by Wednesday - NHC

The National Hurricane Centre warned that Tropical Storm Lorenzo would reach hurricane strength by Wednesday.
Tropical Storm #Lorenzo Advisory 9: Lorenzo Resumes Intensifying. Expected to Become a Hurricane On Wednesday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 25, 2019
Earlier the NHC suggested that Lorenzo would strengthen into hurricane by Tuesday night.
#Lorenzo, on the other hand, is looking very good. The convective burst from a few hours ago is increasing in coverage, and we now have the makings of a strong core and inner banding pic.twitter.com/U1VpVyxrpB— NikhilTri (@DCAreaWx) September 25, 2019
Earlier in September, Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco and an estimated 70,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath. The disaster also killed several dozen people.
