Japan's Prime Minister Abe Says UN Security Council Needs Structural Reform

The prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, while speaking at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, noted that both the United Nations and the UN Security Council should be reformed.

During his speech, Abe said that he is ready to meet DPRK leader Kim Jong-Un without preconditions.

Regarding the UN Security Council, Abe stressed that "structural reform […] is absolutely imperative."

"We aim for the early realization of such reform. In addition, Japan is standing in the 2022 election, by once again receiving the support of numerous countries we wish to serve as a non-permanent member of the Security Council and make our best efforts towards the further realization of the principles of UN," Abe said.

In July, UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces expressed hopes that a resolution pertaining to the reformation of the UN Security Council would be adopted this year.

Speaking at a session of the Valdai discussion club, Espinosa stressed that the UNSC should be reformed to improve communication between the organization's members and coordination among its bodies.

"We need to strengthen the office of the President of the UNGA. We must improve our communications and relations with stakeholders. That is clear. And we need to improve coordination between the UN principle bodies. That are the core of the reform process," the UNGA president said.

The UNSC has five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — all of which have veto power, as well as 10 non-permanent members. However, politicians from a number of countries have repeatedly called for the institution to be reformed to reflect the current world order and realities.