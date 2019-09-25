Russian FM Lavrov, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties Ahead of Putin’s Visit to Riyadh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Assaf on the margins of the UN General Assembly, discussing bilateral relations in light of the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced.

According to a ministry statement, the two ministers "discussed the priority issues of the Russian-Saudi agenda with an emphasis on the upcoming visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Kingdom".

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador in Moscow Raid Krimli discussed preparations for Putin's visit to Riyadh, as well as the situation in Yemen and the Persian Gulf.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out earlier this month. As a result of significant damage done to the facilities, the production of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was suspended, which is about half of Saudi Arabia’s total daily output.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities.

Washington and a number of European countries have blamed Iran for the attacks. Tehran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his opening speech of the annual UN General Assembly session on Tuesday that the world is facing an armed conflict in the Persian Gulf following the attack on the Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told journalists on Tuesday that a boost in the US military presence in the Middle East will not resolve tensions in the Persian Gulf, particularly in light of the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Putin’s visit to the capital of Saudi Arabia is scheduled for October.