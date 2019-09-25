Register
25 September 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, August 30, 2019.

    'Witch Hunt Garbage': Trump Twitter Tirade Against Democrat Impeachment Inquiry

    Yuri Gripas
    US
    0 06
    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump regarding reports that he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on his business, threatening to withhold US aid to Kiev.

    Trump fired back at Dems in a series of tweets that the Democrat investigation of his telephone call with Zelensky is a political witch hunt, stressing that "they never even saw the transcript of the call".

    "Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news witch hunt garbage".

    Trump published a mocking video clip, with fast-paced cut scenes of various prominent and ranking Democrats calling for impeachment. In the end of the video, the title says "while Democrats "sole focus" is fighting Trump, President Trump is fighting for you".

    The primary impeachment inquiry is related to accusations that Trump pressed Zelensky during a phone call in July to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in order to boost his 2020 reelection bid.

    According to US-based media reports, citing a whistleblower complaint, during an earlier phone call with Zelenskiy, Trump is said to have asked for help investigating Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump reportedly ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine - prompting speculation that he was holding the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump denied the charge but acknowledged that he had blocked funds that were later released.

    This whistleblower, however, did not have “firsthand knowledge” of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, Fox News reported, citing an unnamed source that claimed to be familiar with the story.

    Ordinarily, multiple US officials are on such calls with a US president according to the media report, but this would indicate that the whistleblower is not one of those people. It is unclear, however, if the individual read a transcript of the call, heard about it in conversation, or learned of it another way, Fox News suggested.

    The White House has reportedly vowed to release the whistleblower complaint to the US Congress by the end of this week.

