Tropical Storm Lorenzo to Strengthen Into Hurricane By Tuesday Night - NHC

The NHC forecast that Lorenzo would reach hurricane strength by Tuesday night.
Tropical Storm #Lorenzo Advisory 5: Lorenzo Forecast to Become a Hurricane By Tuesday Night Over Open Waters. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 24, 2019
According to the NHC, Karen, the 11th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, formed over the last weekend east of the Lesser Antilles. Notably, to the north of Karen, a separate tropical storm named Jerry was on track to reach Bermuda by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the NHC said earlier.
Tropical Storm #Lorenzo has now formed west of Africa, it is forecast to become a hurricane in the next 48 hours. One to watch for sure. pic.twitter.com/2BAXGOTgp1— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 23, 2019
Earlier in September, Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath. The disaster also killed several dozen people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)