Missouri Women Warns Dry Shampoo Users After Can Explodes And Shatters Car Window

The state of Missouri regularly sees spikes in temperature and precipitation, with 15 days on average a year seeing temps reaching extreme levels, with a projection of eventually reaching 60 days a year by 2050.

A mother issued a dire warning to car owners on Thursday to not leave aerosol cans in hot vehicles, after a bottle of dry shampoo exploded inside her 19-year-old daughter's car, shattering the sunroof.

Christine Bader Debrecht, from St. Peters, Missouri, said in a Facebook post that a bottle of spray shampoo left inside the console of her teenage daughter's Honda Civic on Wednesday exploded due to the intense heat.

Debrecht explained in the post that the can exploded because it was "hot yesterday" and that the rupture "blew the console cover off its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away."

He daughter was not in the car when the explosion occurred but Debrecht is warning others to be cautious of leaving aerosol cans in cars during hot weather.

"Please don't leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car! "I am so grateful that no one was hurt" she wrote.

Speaking to the KSDK news channel, Debrecht said "We thought something fell down from the sky, but the glass was going out so we know that wasn't the case".

"It blew it straight off its hinges and blew the whole thing off. And then shot up through the sunroof and it was about 50 feet away".

She added that it took 10 to 15 minutes to figure out the cause of the explosion and that the heat caused the can of dry shampoo to turn into a projectile and burst through the sunroof of the Missouri teen's vehicle.

Often aerosals have warning labels which will tell users to avoid leaving them in or near extreme heat.