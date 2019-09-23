Register
00:49 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington

    'They Know Who to Call': Trump Says No Mediator Needed Between Iran, US

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    3112
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump said earlier that a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York was not scheduled "at this moment".

    "I never rule anything out [...] nothing scheduled at this moment", Trump told reporters on Monday. When asked about France's attempts to mediate the Iran issue, Trump said that "we don't need a mediator [...] they know who to call".

    Earlier this month, Paris said that it would continue making every effort to return Iran to the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In particular, in a bid to save the JCPOA, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a $15 billion credit to Iran in exchange for Tehran returning to fulfill the deal. The plan was discussed with Trump, who, according to media reports, viewed the idea positively.

    In May 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA and the reimposition of sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran made it be known that it would start abandoning portions of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless the European signatories ensured Iran's interests under the agreement.

    For the past several months, Paris has been striving to save the accord by holding meetings and consultations with Iran's leadership.

    Nevertheless, earlier in September, Iran began the third stage of rolling back its obligations.

    Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting between Rouhani and Trump at the UN General Assembly would be possible, but only in the 5+1 format similar to that used in the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, and not at a bilateral level.

    Rouhani has said that Iran would propose a new initiative to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman at the UN General Assembly, with a plan calling for cooperation between the countries of the region.

    Rouhani's trip to the UN headquarters in New York comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between his country and the United States. While the two countries have traded accusations for months about their activities in the Middle East and Gulf region, things escalated after Washington blamed the attack on Saudi Aramco on Tehran, even though responsibly for the attack was claimed by Yemen's Houthis. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.

    Earlier in the day, Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asserted that Iran was behind the 14 September attacks against Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

    Rouhani said that Washington seeks to use the recent drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities to its advantage, by striking billion-dollar deals and attaining a permanent presence in the Middle East.

    Related:

    US Representative for Iran Brian Hook Says Washington Seeks Comprehensive Negotiations With Tehran
    Britain, France, Germany in Joint Statement Blame Iran For Attack on Saudi Aramco's Oil Facilities
    Iran President Hassan Rouhani Says Tehran to Deliver Message of Peace and Stability to World
    'They Know Who to Call': Trump Says No Mediator Needed Between Iran, US
    Tags:
    talks, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse