Three Dead, Four Hospitalised Due to 'Medical Situation' in Pittsburgh - Police

According to the police, the victims had attended a party or event at which they were given orange wrist bands.

Three people died, while another four were taken to hospital as a result of an incident in the South Side area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh police.

The police reported that the authorities are responding to a "medical situation" at the scene.

BREAKING: Police need your help. Anybody who knows anything about an orange wrist band from Saturday night needs to call police. There are multiple deaths and hospitalizations that have occurred at the SouthSideWorks City Apartments on the @SouthSidePgh #WPXI pic.twitter.com/aCgOuaKrq7 — Gigi (@wpxigigi) September 22, 2019

Police officers reported that the situation took place at a block of flats at the South Side Works on Tunnel Boulevard. Five people were found in a flat, one person in a lift and another on the street. The condition of those taken to hospital varies from serious to critical.

Police said a preliminary investigation found no signs of any drug-related paraphernalia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW