Six People Injured in Shooting in US City of Indianapolis - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six people were injured as a result of a shooting in the centre of the US city of Indianapolis, CBS4 WTTV reported on Sunday.

The police confirmed that it was investigating a shooting near the Steak N Shake restaurant on Maryland Street in the capital of Indiana, according the CBS4 WTTV channel.

The gunshots were reportedly heard at about 11:20 p.m. local time on Saturday (03:20 GMT). The injured, including adults and juveniles, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At the moment, there is no official information abut the shoter.

Late Saturday night, six people were shot in downtown Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting. (SUN0038) pic.twitter.com/WIjEEQpjXC — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) September 22, 2019

Two of the wounded are in critical condition, one in serious but stable condition and three others have minor injuries, Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.