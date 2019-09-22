Register
    An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York

    American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Passenger Smoking Weed on Board

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    A passenger forced an American Airlines flight from Arizona to Minnesota to make an emergency landing in Denver on Friday after the suspect reportedly told people he was on cocaine before locking himself in the plane bathroom and smoking marijuana in the cabin.

    TMZ reported that passengers heard rumblings about a man in the back telling others on the flight he was on cocaine. The man reportedly ran to the bathroom in the back of the plane, locking himself in for 10 minutes as flight attendants tried to get him out.

    Five minutes before the plane landed, he left the bathroom and went back to his seat, where he was described by other passengers as “very jittery.” When the police and EMT went onboard after the emergency landing, the man pulled out a joint and a lighter and started smoking. The pilot then came on the intercom and asked passengers in the first 13 rows to get off the plane so they could remove the man, who managed to punch one of the passengers.

    The police and EMTs removed and handcuffed the suspect, who was screaming, "Take it off, it hurts. I'll f***ing kill you!"

    A representative for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that Flight 2408 was diverted due to a "disruptive passenger" and that law enforcement met the aircraft before it re-departed. The spokesperson thanked the flight crew for taking care of the other passengers during the incident. Denver Police told TMZ that the man wasn’t arrested and did not end up being booked for any charges as a result of the disturbance, but was merely treated at the hospital.

