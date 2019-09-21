Alien-Hunters Gather Near Area 51 To 'See Them Aliens' - Video

The event dubbed “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us” was announced via social media on Friday. Organisers are planning to raid the facility in the hope of finding proof of the existence of aliens.

Enthusiasts of extra-terrestrial life are gathering on the periphery of the notorious Area 51, a US highly-classified military installation in the Nevada Desert on Saturday, 21 September.

Area 51 plays a key role in many UFO and other conspiracy theories. Some people believe that the facility stores the fragments of an alien spacecraft that allegedly crashed at Roswell in 1947. The US government officially recognised the existence of the base only in 2013.

Authorities have warned that any attempts to raid the military installation would not be tolerated.

