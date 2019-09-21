Two Dead, Eight Injured in Night Club Shooting in South Carolina

The shooting reportedly occurred at 02:42 local time at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill night club in Lancaster County.

Two people were killed and eight received injuries as a result of a shooting at a night club in South Carolina, Fox News reported, citing Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

According to the broadcaster, two adult males were fatally shot in the incident, while those injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. It is unclear whether there was more than one shooter in the incident.

"The shooter or shooters are out there. We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody", the sheriff told local reporters.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.