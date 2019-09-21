Trump: Dems Want to Stay Clear of Biden’s Demand to Fire Ukrainian Prosecutor Investigating His Son

The Democratic Party wants to distance itself from US Vice President Joe Biden’s demand that Ukraine sack the prosecutor investigating his son, US President Trump wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.
....story about me and a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had with the new President of the Ukraine. Nothing was said that was in any way wrong, but Biden’s demand, on the other hand, was a complete and total disaster. The Fake News knows this but doesn’t want to report!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019
The statement comes on the heels of a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal suggesting that Trump had urged Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son. According to the report, Trump wanted to probe whether the corruption allegations against Hunter were true.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)